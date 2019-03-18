Congress formally stakes claim to form government in Goa

Panaji: After Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s demise, the Congress has formally staked claim to form government in Goa for the second time in 48 hours.

The opposition Congress, the single largest party in the 40-member Goa assembly, wrote to Governor Mridula Sinha, the second time in 48 hours in this connection.

The letter said:“Congress being the single largest party, it is submitted that the leader of the Congress party is entitled to be invited to form the next government. We, therefore, hereby once again stake our claim to form the government and request Your Excellency to extend the invitation to our leader to form the next government”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who arrived in Cidade de Goa met with BJP leaders and alliance partners for government formation.“Government will be finalized and in place by 9:30 am on Monday, BJP MLA Michael Lobo said.

The strength at Goa Assembly stands at 37 instead of 40.