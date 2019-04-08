Congress’ Barchana MLA candidate Sitakant Mohapatra returns ticket

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and party’s Barchana MLA candidate Sitakant Mohapatra today returned the party ticket to contest the ensuing poll.

The senior leader has reportedly returned the ticket citing that he has decided not to contest polls as the party delayed announcement of his candidature.

“As I got it (ticket) late, it is not possible on my part to contest polls. Very few time is left in hands to express my views with the people of Barchana Assembly segment,” Sitakant Mohapatra told the media persons here today.

He also went on the recall that in 2014 polls the announcement of ticket for Barchana Assembly seat was delayed and the similar situation has aroused again.