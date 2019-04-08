Congress’ Barchana MLA candidate Sitakant Mohapatra returns ticket

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Sitakant Mohapatra
48

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and party’s Barchana MLA candidate Sitakant Mohapatra today returned the party ticket to contest the ensuing poll.

The senior leader has reportedly returned the ticket citing that he has decided not to contest polls as the party delayed announcement of his candidature.

Related Posts

BJD fields Shashi Bhusan Behera for Kendrapara assembly seat

Naveen appoints office bearers, revokes suspension of one…

BPIA puts on hold parking fee abolition, issues new policy

“As I got it (ticket) late, it is not possible on my part to contest polls. Very few time is left in hands to express my views with the people of Barchana Assembly segment,” Sitakant Mohapatra told the media persons here today.

He also went on the recall that in 2014 polls the announcement of ticket for Barchana Assembly seat was delayed and the similar situation has aroused again.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.