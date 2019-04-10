Congress attacks BJP over Pak premier’s remarks

New Delhi: The Congress has stepped up attack on BJP after Pakistan premier’s remark that Indo-Pak peace talks will improve if saffron party is voted to power.

The party ,in a sarcastic remark, said Pakistani premier Khan’s remarks reflect that Pakistan has “officially allied” with Modi.

A vote to Modi is a vote for Pakistan, it said.

Talking to foreign journalists in Islamabad, Khan had said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Modi-led dispensation wins the general elections.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Chief spokesperson of Congress Randeep Surjewala said: “Pak has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan!” Surjewala tweeted.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at Prime Minister Modi over Khan’s remarks saying now it was known who Pakistan wants as PM.