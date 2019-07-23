Congress asks PM to clarify Trump claims in Parliament

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has sought clarification from PM Modi on US President Donald Trump’s claims on Kashmir mediation.

The party has said that Modi should tell both Houses of Parliament whether or not the claims are true.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said that “even by Trump’s post truth standards, it is a very serious claim” and that a “Joint Secretary level” clarification would not suffice.

Trump with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at a White House media briefing said that PM Modi had requested him in Osaka (G20 Summit) to mediate on Kashmir.

Tewari said in his tweet that a response by a Joint Secretary level officer will not work. Modi must clarify in both Houses today whether he asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir or not?

Meanwhile, US congressman Brad Sherman has called the US President “delusional” and his remarks “amateurish” on Tuesday saying that everyone knows that India is consistently opposed to third-party mediation with regard to Kashmir.