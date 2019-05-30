Congress asks its leaders not to attend TV debates

New Delhi: In a significant decision the Congress party has asked its leaders to keep away from appearing TV debates for a month.

In a statement issued on Thursday the grand old party has said it won’t send its spokespersons and other representatives on television debates for a month.

The AICC communication in charge Randeep Surjwala said that party has decided not to send its spokespersons on television debates for a month. Surjwala has also requested all the media outlets and editors not to invite Congress representatives on their shows for any debate and discussion.

The latest development has surfaced after the Congress was routed in the recently concluded polls.

Its party chief Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 owning moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC with several veteran Congress leaders asking him not to take the step.

They are of the view that Gandhi is the right person to save the party from the disastrous consequences. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the party is “alive and kicking” and it is too early to write its obituary.

Tharoor said instead of blaming each other and licking wounds, it is high time that Congress leaders must put up a joint fight to overcome the situation.