Congress Aska MLA candidate succumbs at private hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Congress MLA candidate from Aska, who was shot at by miscreants, succumbed to injuries early on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the Aska candidate, Manoj Jena, sustained critical bullet injuries after four assailants shot at him and one of his associates near Golanthara in Berhampur on Wednesday evening.

While he was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital immediately, Jena had bled profusely by then. Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he died today while undergoing treatment.

Local police, who seized a motorcycle and a gun from the spot on Wednesday, have now intensified their efforts to nab the miscreants involved in the shooting, sources said.

