Bhubaneswar: AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Congress MP from Odisha Ranjib Biswal as the national spokesperson of the party.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment of Ranjib Biswal, MP as spokesperson of Indian National Congress,” a press release issued by the party said.

“Rahul also approved the appointment of Shailendra as National Media Coordinator and re-designation of Rachit Seth as National Media Coordinator,” the release added.