Congress announces candidates for Khandapada, Pipili, Khurda Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: Congress has released names of candidates for three assembly seats of Khandapada, Pipili, and Khurda Assembly Constituencies.

PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik announced the name of Basant Kumar Maharana as party candidate from Khandapada Assembly constituency.

While the party has fielded Ajit Mangaraj as its candidate for Pipli, Swagatika Patnaik was nominated by the Congress for Khurdha segment.

Mangaraj has been nominated by the party after Congress leader Yudhisthir Samantaray denied party ticket for Pipili Assembly Constituency.