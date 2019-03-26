Congress alleges poll code violation by BJP’s Sambit Patra

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Congress on Tuesday met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar alleging violation of model code of conduct by BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra.

The four-member team comprising Prasanta Kumar Satapathy, Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Nishikanta Mishra and Deepak Kumar Mahapatra alleged that the saffron party leader used an idol of Lord Jagannath during a rally which is a violation of the code of conduct and demanded action against him.

“The model code of conduct has been violated by Sambit Patra in an election rally by showing and holding the idol of Lord Jagannath in his hand and using the photograph of deity in his social media account,” the Congress delegation said in its petition.

“While it has been mentioned by the Election Commission that no election can be fought on basis of any religion, caste, creed or culture, the election rally of Patra and the photographs thereof clearly shows the violation of model code of conduct,” they added.

“The OPCC request you to appreciate our contention and take immediate steps as per law in the interest of justice,” they further added.