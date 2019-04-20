Congress accuses BJP and BJD of resorting to violence

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik today accused both BJD and BJP of inciting violence during the ongoing poll process.

Patnaik also alleged the state police of failing to control violence.

“Use of liquor and narcotics has become rampant during the election process. Both the BJP and BJD are harbouring criminals as a result of which Odisha so far has witnessed several incidents of violence related to polls. Voters and polling staffs are not feeling safe and secure. So the Congress urges the Chief Electoral Officer to keep a strict watch on incidents of violence as two phases of polls are yet to be held,” stated a press statement of OPCC chief.

At midnight on Sunday, miscreants had gunned down Manguli Jena the Khordha zone president of BJP, outside the house of the party’s candidate for the Khurda assembly segment, Kalu Khandayatray. Similarly, one Santosh Pati supporter of the BJP was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of people at Kadalijhola village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.