Congratulatory messages from world leaders flood in for PM Modi on election victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rode the saffron party to victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was flooded with congratulatory messages from leaders and politicians across the globe.

Congratulatory messages including from Russian, Chinese and French Presidents besides PMs of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal Japan, Israel, and Singapore among others poured in for the Prime Minister.

<>

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019



</>

<>

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019



</>

<>

Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019



</>

<>

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 23, 2019



</>

<>



</>

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated Narendra Modi on behalf of Canada. Similarly, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared headed to retain power for the second term, saying he looked forward to working with the Indian leader again.

Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation.