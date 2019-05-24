Congratulatory messages from world leaders flood in for PM Modi on election victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rode the saffron party to victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was flooded with congratulatory messages from leaders and politicians across the globe.

Congratulatory messages including from Russian, Chinese and French Presidents besides PMs of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal Japan, Israel, and Singapore among others poured in for the Prime Minister.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated Narendra Modi on behalf of Canada. Similarly, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared headed to retain power for the second term, saying he looked forward to working with the Indian leader again.

Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation.

