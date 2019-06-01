Cong won’t stake claim for Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Spokesperson

New Delhi: The grand old party, Congress, will not stake claim for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Parliament as it doesn’t have the required numbers.

The party said on Saturday it is two seats short of the required number of 54 in the Lok Sabha to claim for the post. The Congress has got only 52 members.

The rules require that a party needs to have 10 per cent of 545 members of the total strength of Lok Sabha to qualify for the post of Leader of Opposition, which is a Cabinet rank position.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing the press at the party headquarters said: “We will not stake claim for the post of opposition leader in Lok Sabha as we are two short of 54 members required for the status.”

Even in the last Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Congress party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not granted the Leader of Opposition status as the party had bagged only 44 seats in 2014.

When asked if the party along with other opposition parties will stake claim for the status as Opposition block, Surjewala said: “The newly-elected Parliamentary Party will decide the party’s strategy.”

The UPA Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi was elected as its leader in the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) which met earlier in the day after the poll debacle of the party.