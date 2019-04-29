Cong president files reply in SC on Rafale contempt notice

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his reply in the apex court on the contempt notice for his remarks concerning Rafale verdict.

The contempt case was filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale fighter jet deal judgment.

The counsel appearing for the Congress president on Monday mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench allowed him to file a reply on the contempt notice.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, allowed advocate Sunil Fernandes, who was appearing for Gandhi, to file the counter affidavit.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Supreme Court had on April 23 issued criminal contempt notice to Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court said the remark was wrongly attributed to Rafale judgment.