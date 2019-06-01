Cong parliamentary panel to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s leadership issue today

New Delhi: The Congress parliamentary panel will meet on Saturday. It is likely to take up its chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership issue as he is adamant to step down.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will meet at Parliament Annexe on to discuss the issue in the midst of Gandhi’s insistence to resign as party president.

The meeting will be presided over by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by all 52 newly-elected MPs.

This will be Rahul’s first official meeting with Congress leaders since the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25.

The decision-making body of Congress has rejected his decision and persuaded him not to quit as Congress chief.

Rahul has been adamant on his decision despite a number of senior leaders of Congress party visited his residence for urging him not hang on to the decision.

According to reports the Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit led a protest outside Gandhi’s residence on Wednesday urging him to take back his resignation offer.