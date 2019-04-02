Cong manifesto is filled with dangerous promises : Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed Congress manifesto as an agenda for balkanization of India and said most of the promises could not be implemented.

Addressing a presser in response to the Congress party’s release of the manifesto on Tuesday, Jaitley said that the grand old party’s manifesto is filled with dangerous promises.

He said “the country will not be in a mood to oblige him”.

The Finance Minister said :”Some of the ideas are positively dangerous and agenda for Balkanisation of India.”

Calling Kashmir a historic mistake of Nehru-Gandhi family, Jaitley hit out at Congress party saying those people who laid down their lives for the country are not honoured by the party.