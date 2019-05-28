Cong leadership crisis: Rahul Gandhi adamant on stepping down

New Delhi: The grand old party Congress is in the midst of a leadership crisis as its president Rahul Gandhi is adamant on stepping down.

As the matter is boiling, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to meet very soon to review the prevailing situation.

Gandhi’s sister and General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at his residence on Tuesday morning to take stock of the situation.

According to party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot also reached the Congress president’s house in New Delhi to sort out the leadership crisis.

Rahul, who had offered to quit at Saturday’s CWC meet in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll debacle, has been insisting that he be replaced with another party leader as the chief.

Meanwhile, amid the continuing leadership crisis, the Congress party has issued a gag order to its leaders, asking them not to speak to the media.

The election results have triggered a crisis in the Congress party, with several state and local leaders sending in their resignations taking responsibility for the poll loss.

Media reports said the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka are also believed to have accepted that a change of guard was unavoidable for the prospects of the grand old party.