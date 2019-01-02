Cong fabricating lies, says Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has denied that he was in possession of files related to the Rafale deal at his residence.

Parrikar refuted the allegations of the Congress as false.

He said an audio clip featuring a telephonic conversation between Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and another unidentified person is a ‘desperate attempt’ by the Congress to fabricate fact.

Parrikar said no such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday had released the audio in which Rane was heard saying that Parrikar had files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom.

