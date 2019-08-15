Concluded by Jawahar Lal Nehru’s “Tryst with destiny”, India got Independence on 15 Aug 1947

Bhubaneswar: India had struggled under the British rule for over 200 years and got its Independence at the midnight of 15 August 1947 with the speech of Jawahar Lal Nehru “Tryst with Destiny”.

There was an age when India was under British rule when the English East India Company at the Battle of Plassey and gained control over the country in 1757.

East India Company took control in India for almost 100 years and then British crown replaced it via Indian Mutiny in 1857-58.

During World War I, the India Independence movement was started and it was led by Mahatma Gandhi who advocated the method of non-violence non-cooperation movement which was followed by the Civil Disobedience Movement.

In 1946, the Labour Government, the exchequer of Britain thought of ending their rule over India because of their capital loss during World War II.

Then, the British Government in early 1947 announced to transfer all powers to the Indians by June 1948. But the violence between Hindu and Muslim was not decreased basically in Punjab and Bengal. Following which a partition started. And due to this approx 250,000 to 500,000 people died.

On 15 August 1947 at midnight India got independence and was concluded by the Jawahar Lal Nehru speech “Tryst with Destiny”.