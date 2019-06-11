Complete breakdown of state machinery in West Bengal: Mukul Roy to HM

Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah stating that there has been a complete breakdown of state machinery in West Bengal.

Roy wrote the letter in response to the letter TMC wrote to HM on June 9. “If steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation, the same will go out of hands,” Roy stated in the letter.

“The contents of the letter issued by West Bengal Trinamool Congress on June 9 are highly disputed and is nothing but a bundle of lies to mislead the common people,” Roy said.

“There is complete anarchy and chaos throughout the state. There has been unprecedented poll violence especially post-poll violence claiming the lives of numerous innocent people and damaging properties of our party workers,” Roy went on to state.

Roy requested the Home Minister to take immediate and appropriate action to safeguard the life of the people of the state and to establish the rule of law.

Notably, West Bengal government on June 9 had written to Union Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the law and order situation was “under control” in the state.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De has informed the ministry that “firm and appropriate actions” were initiated in case of a few “stray post-poll clashes” in the state.