Complaint filed against Munaf Patel over death threat to Vadodara cricket chief

New Delhi: Former India Fast bowler Munaf Patel has courted fresh controversy after he allegedly sent death threats to Cricket Hitrakshak Samiti (CHS) chief Devendra Surti in Vadodara.

A complaint has been filed against the cricketer Munaf Patel at the new Pura police station by CHS chief alleging that the former cricketer has threatened him with life.

Surti alleged that he was targeted because of the anti-corruption fights the CHS has been taking up against the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). Munaf at present serves as the mentor for the senior teams under BCA.

However, Patel refuted the allegations as baseless. He said, “My name has been dragged into the matter for no reason. I have only played cricket and would continue to do that throughout my life.”

Notably, Munaf Patel retired from the sport in November last year after having represented India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and 3 T20Is since making his debut at Mohali on March 9, 2006.

In 13 Tests, Munaf took 35 wickets at an average of 38.54 with one four-wicket haul while in 70 ODIs he picked up 86 wickets at 30.26. He finally finished his international career with 4 T20I wickets.