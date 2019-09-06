Complaint filed against Munaf Patel over death threat to Vadodara cricket chief

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Complaint filed against Munaf Patel
8

New Delhi: Former India Fast bowler Munaf Patel has courted fresh controversy after he allegedly sent death threats to Cricket Hitrakshak Samiti (CHS) chief Devendra Surti in Vadodara.

A complaint has been filed against the cricketer Munaf Patel at the new Pura police station by CHS chief alleging that the former cricketer has threatened him with life.

Surti alleged that he was targeted because of the anti-corruption fights the CHS has been taking up against the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). Munaf at present serves as the mentor for the senior teams under BCA.

Related Posts

FC Goa announces ISL ticket prices for home games

Hockey India launches Online Registration Portal for…

Haryana Steelers to take on Dabang Delhi K.C. at Kolkata

However, Patel refuted the allegations as baseless. He said, “My name has been dragged into the matter for no reason. I have only played cricket and would continue to do that throughout my life.”

Notably, Munaf Patel retired from the sport in November last year after having represented India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and 3 T20Is since making his debut at Mohali on March 9, 2006.

In 13 Tests, Munaf took 35 wickets at an average of 38.54 with one four-wicket haul while in 70 ODIs he picked up 86 wickets at 30.26. He finally finished his international career with 4 T20I wickets.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

FC Goa announces ISL ticket prices for home games

Hockey India launches Online Registration Portal for…

Haryana Steelers to take on Dabang Delhi K.C. at Kolkata

1 of 401