Commuters stranded as water flows over bridge near Kankarkonda in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela was disrupted after water flowed over a bridge in Kankarkonda in the district.

According to sources, water is flowing three feet over the bridge making it impossible to cross the structure and thereby affecting the road communication.

Incessant rain in the district for the past three days has caused swelling of the water bodies at many places in the district leading to the flash-flood like situation. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the bridge.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts today. While the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, the axis of monsoon trough is also active.