Committee headed by Justices Bobde To Conduct Inquiry Into Allegation Of Sexual Harassment Against CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, was today appointed to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Justice Bobde will head the three-member committee which includes Justice N.V Ramana and Justice India Banerjee as the two other members. Justice Ramana is the number three judge in the Apex Court.

A former Junior Court Assistant in Supreme Court has, in a letter to Judges of the SC Judges alleged that she faced sexual harassment from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The former employee has described two incidents of alleged molestation by Gogoi in her affidavit, both of which allegedly took place in October 2018, only days after Gogoi was appointed as the CJI.

Justice Bobde, who is next to the CJI in seniority, confirmed the development and said that the Chief Justice of India has appointed him to look into the allegations of sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a former woman staff.