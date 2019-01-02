Commissionerate Police seeks 5-day remand of arrested conman ‘Golden Baba’

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has sought a five-day remand of arrested conman ‘Golden Baba’ today to interrogate him over his sources of income and other links.

Accused Jyoti Ranjan Beura alias Golden Baba was arrested by Chandrasekharpur Police on December 31 in connection with a Rs 12 crore fraud case.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahu today informed that the remand has been sought to interrogate the ‘Golden Baba’ and details are being collected in the financial crime case.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has also been informed about the case, he added.