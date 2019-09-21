Commissionerate Police nabs three habitual narcotic offenders

Bhubaneswar: In a special drive launched against trading of narcotic substances, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD) arrested three habitual narcotic offenders today.

Under the drive, raids were conducted under several police stations to bust and seize drug smuggling rackets. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Rina Dei, Silpa Naik and Ranjit Naik.

Meanwhile, the accused persons have also confessed to their crime and said they were selling brown sugar to many customers in different places of Khurda.

Police have seized 18 grams of brown sugar and cash of Rs 26,500 from them. A case (368/19) has been registered by the Commissionerate Police under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act against the arrested peddlers.

The special drive is underway to neutralise and detect clandestine transaction of contrabands, the CP said.