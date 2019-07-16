Commissionerate Police nabs three habitual drug smugglers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have launched a special drive against habitual drug smugglers under various police station limits to bust the racket in the capital city.

Three cases have been registered under Laxmisagar, Nandankanan and Badagada police stations with the arrest of three accused persons yesterday.

According to a press note released by DCP office here, 14.42 gms of brown sugar, cash of Rs 1,130, and 1.476 kgs of ganja have been seized from the accused persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanjay Mohanty (30), Sankar Rout (51) and Bichitra Behera (27) who were habitual drug smugglers, the police said.

As per the Excise Intelligent and Enforcement Bureau in Cuttack, the accused, Sanjay Mohanty, has many such records previously for smuggling and trading in narcotic substances.

The Commissionerate police also informed that as many as eight criminal cases are pending against Sanjay at Laxmisagar PS since 2012.

“To act tough against habitual drug smugglers such drives are underway to neutralise and detect clandestine transaction of contrabands,” said Bhubaneswar Additional DCP.