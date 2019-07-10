Commissionerate Police nabs 13 habitual narcotic offenders

Bhubaneswar: Tightening noose around habitual narcotic offenders, the Commissionerate Police today arrested 13 accused persons and seized contrabands from their possession.

“In a special drive launched against trading of narcotic substances, Commissionerate Police UPD Bhubaneswar conducted raids under several police station limits to bust the racket, 9 cases have been registered under Badagada, Laxmisagar, Chandaka, Chandrasekharpur, Khandagiri, Saheednagar, Infocity, Nayapalli police station with arrest of thirteen accused persons,” a press note released by the DCP office stated.

The 13 arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Babaji Charan Sahoo, Ayesha Bibi, Sarif Khan, Manas Sahoo, Lalit Mohan Parida, Muna Sethi, Susanta Kumar Sahoo, Satyajit Samal, Sibu Das, G. Satya Narayan Rao, Surendra Maharana alias Landa, Juma Khan and Prasanta Kumar Nayak alias Bhalu. Ganja, brown sugar, mobile phones and cash have been seized from them, the press note mentioned.

The Commissionerate Police also informed that as many as eight criminal cases are pending against accused Sibu Das at Jatni PS since 2017.

The Bhubaneswar DCP further stated that such drives are underway to neutralize and detect clandestine transaction of contrabands.