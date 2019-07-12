Commissionerate Police nabs 12 drug peddlers

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its crackdown on the illegal trade of narcotics, Commissionerate Police on Friday nabbed 12 drug peddlers and seized contraband from them.

According to a press note released by the Bhubaneswar DCP Office, the Commissionerate Police conducted raids at several places in and around the city and apprehended the drug peddlers.

Five cases have been registered under Jatni, Chandaka, KV Nagar and Khandagiri police stations, the CP said.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Aju Nayak, Sukanta Nayak, Goutam Behera, Rajesh Pattnaik, Pritam Das (Jatni), Jayakrushana Pradhan (Chandaka), Lokesh Pal, Siba Shankar Behera (KV Nagar), SK Nurudin, Arjuna Pradhan, Hemanta Kumar Mahalik, Ramakanta Jena (Khandagiri).

Several grams of Brown Sugar, around 11 kgs of ganja, four motorcycles, three mobile phones, and more than Rs 50,000, in cash have been seized during the special drive launched by the Commissionerate police against unabated trading of narcotics, the press note mentioned.

While one case is registered against accused Lokesh Pal at Kharavelanagar Police Station, nine criminal cases are pending against accused SK Nurudin at Khandagiri Police Station, the press note mentioned. Such drives will be conducted regularly to neutralise and detect clandestine transaction of contrabands, it added.

