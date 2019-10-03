Commissionerate Police issues traffic restrictions during Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better road convenience and safety for the public during the Durga Puja rush, the Commissionerate Police today issued a few traffic restrictions.

As per the notification, no heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the following roads between 4 PM and 2 AM between Oct 4 to 8.

Here are the traffic restrictions:

Khandagiri crossing to Pokhariput crossing and vice-versa via Jagamara and Gandamunda crossings. Fire Training school crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Paika Nagar, Siripur and Ganganagar crossings. CRP crossing to Power House crossing and vice-versa via Stewart School and Unit-8 DAV School crossings. Jayadev Vihar crossing to Raj Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Behera Sahi and Sastri Nagar crossing. Jayadev Vihar to Nadankanan and vice-versa via Xavier, Kalinga Hospital, Damana and Patia crossings. Acharya Vihar crossing to New Airport crossing and vice-versa via Nicco Park, Patel Marg, Housing Board, Rabindra Mandap and AG crossings. Acharya Vihar crossing to Kalinga Hospital crossing and vice-versa via Sainik School crossing. Vanivihar crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Rupali, Satya Nagar, Ram Mandir, Master Canteen and Rajmahal crossings. Rasulgarh crossing to Lingipur crossing and vice-versa via Bomikhal, Laxmisagar, Kalpana, Ravi Talkies and Samantarapur crossings. Both side service roads of NH-16 from Baramunda to Palasuni. Taking into consideration the volume of traffic and number of devotees, the heavy vehicles coming from Khurda side shall be diverted from Pitapalli to Balikuda via Chandaka and Baranga. Similarly, vehicular traffic may be diverted from CRP square to Bidyut Marg via Ekamra. During Ravan Podi the entire vehicular traffic coming on NH-16 from Cuttack side shall be diverted from Jayadev Vihar to CRP square via Behera Sahi, Sastri Nagar, Power House and Unit-8 DAV crossings.

According to the public notice of CP, the passenger buses coming from Puri to Bhubaneswar shall be allowed to ply from Lingipur to Baramunda Bus stand via Samantarapur, Kalpana, Rajmahal, Sishu Bhawan, Ganga Nagar and Fire Training school.

Similarly, the buses coming from Baramunda to Puri shall be allowed to ply in the same route up to Sishu Bhawan crossing and then through Mausima, Museum, Samantarapur crossings to Lingipur on NH, read the notice.

Violation of the order is punishable under Section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which may extend up to Rs 1,000 per offence.