Commissionerate Police go on encounter spree, nab dreaded criminal

Bhubaneswar: In the fifth encounter in less than 48 hours, the Commissionerate Police today nabbed a notorious criminal from Bharatpur on the outskirts of the Capital City.

The dreaded criminal has been identified as Rabi Rao. Several crude bombs and lethal weapons were recovered from a car seized from the accused, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Commissionerate Police zeroed in on the accused in Bharatpur area under Khandagiri police limits this evening. On noticing the cops, the accused opened fire on them.

The police team fired in retaliation. The accused sustained bullet injuries on his leg and was subsequently nabbed. Later, he was admitted to Capital Hospital.

According to police, Rao, who is facing several criminal cases, is the leader of a criminal gang. Four members of the gang were arrested following encounters recently.