Commissionerate Police asks Traffic dept to identify black spots on NH

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the sudden spurt in road mishaps in Bhubaneswar, which claimed five lives in three days, the Commissionerate Police today asked the Traffic department to identify black spots on NH passing through the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

According to reports, Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty has directed the Traffic department officials to identify black spots on NH and install speed breakers there.

In order to curb further road accidents in the near future, Mohanty has also directed the traffic officials to put a check on the speed of vehicles by using interceptors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state capital has witnessed three tragic accidents in the last three days and the casualty in this accident was five.

Two of these accidents took place on the flyovers– one near Baramunda fire station and another on Acharya Vihar over-bridge here.

While two out of three Plus two students died after being hit by a speeding truck near fire station two days ago, a father-son duo was killed today after their motorcycle met with an accident and fell off from the 30-feet high bridge near Acharya Vihar. Another such accident was also reported from the city.