Commisionerate Police serve show-cause notices to 5 cinema halls in Twin City

Bhubaneswar: The Commisionerate Police today served show-cause notices to five cinema halls in the Twin City of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar for not having adequate fire safety measures.

The show-cause notices have been served to Swati, Stuti, Maharaja and Keshari cinema halls in Bhubaneswar and Brundaban cinema hall in Cuttack.

According to reports, these cinemas halls have been screening films without renewing the N.O.C from the fire department.

It may be mentioned here that in February 2019, the Orissa High Court had directed these cinema theatres to install proper fire safety measures and get the certificates within eight weeks.

However, the Commisionerate Police issued show-cause notices to these cinema theatres as the deadline for receiving the fire safety certificates has ended.