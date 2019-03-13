Comedy flick Marudhar Express’s trailer out

Mumbai:  The trailer of upcoming Bollywood comedy movie Marudhar Express has been released on YouTube today.

The trailer of the movie describes the plot as an arranged marriage with a ridiculous condition.

The Vishal Mishra directed movie follows a timid man, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur, whose marriage is arranged to Tara Alisha Berry’s character on the condition that they produce a child within a year of wedlock.

Produced by Raywings Entertainment and Atharva Motion Pictures, Marudhar Express is scheduled to hit the silver screens across the country on April 12.

Here is the trailer:

