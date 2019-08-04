Come celebrate at Kala Bhoomi- Odisha Crafts Museum!

Bhubaneswar: The 4th of August was an exciting day at Kala Bhoomi! With over 140 visitors on campus, they also had a very special group that dropped by.

A young boy celebrated his 11th birthday on campus with his family and friends. The first of many birthdays, the team at Kala Bhoomi hopes that the museum becomes a favourite spot amongst parents for such celebrations.

A mix of fun and learning, the celebration today had a guided walk, Handlooms trail as well as a Terracotta workshop. The party started off with a traditional Odia lunch and cake cutting at the Kala Bhoomi canteen.

As no birthday party is complete without a few games, the children got a chance to play in the children’s play area which has a life-sized Snakes and Ladders, Ludo and Chess. A particular favourite with youngsters, the chessboard has Harry Potter-inspired pieces. The children also got a chance to partner with their parents and compete against their friends as they completed the museum kit.

A kit specially designed for children, they went around the Handlooms gallery solving the questions as correctly and as fast as possible.

While doing this, they not only learnt about the different silks and natural dyes found in the state but also interacted with tribal fabrics and sarees to find motifs that matched. The birthday party ended with a Terracotta session where the children created pots and made hand models of different animals while the parents enjoyed a cup of ‘chai’ and ‘pakoda’ at the canteen.

A fun and lively day at the museum, the campus was full of children, adults, music and rain!

For those interested in celebrating their birthday on the Kala Bhoomi campus, you have to simply email them at i[email protected] or call them at 08046809358 and they will curate a day especially for your loved ones!