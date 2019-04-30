Colombo blasts were revenge attacks :ISIS chief

New Delhi: The dreaded chief of Islamic State (ISIS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, claimed on video footage that bombings in Colombo were a “revenge attack”.

Al Furqan media network released the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi video on Monday evening.

The ISIS leader said in the video that the ISIS operatives had carried out the deadly Sri Lanka attacks in order to “avenge” the ISIS’ loss in Baghouz, a town in eastern Syria.

Baghouz was the final bastion of the ISIS in the war-torn country, from where the terror group was finally ousted last month after a long-fought battle.

Baghdadi, head of the ISIS group also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), was rumoured to be either severely impaired or dead for the last few months.

He had first appeared in a video in 2014 declaring the establishment of the ISIS “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria. But, his appearances were restricted to audio messages only.