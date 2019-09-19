College students in Balasore resort to vandalism over fee hike

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
fee hike
0

Balasore: Tension erupted at Laxmi Narayan College under Singla police limits in Balasore district today as students vandalised the properties inside the educational institution over non-fulfilment of their demands.

According to sources, the students had locked the gate of the college protesting the hike in examination fees on Wednesday. Failing to get any response from the college authorities the agitating students today burnt tyres at various places in the building and ransacked furniture.

Related Posts

Bolangir double murder: Cops solve mystery, arrests four

118 kg ganja seized from two separate places in Malkangiri,…

Woman ‘killed’ by in-laws in Puri

The students have alleged that examination fee in Laxmi Narayan College is higher when compared to other colleges in the area. Besides, they also levelled allegations that the fees collected from the students are not being utilised in the development of the institution.

On being informed, police reached the college and held discussions with the students. Meanwhile, cops are also deployed in the college premises to avoid any untoward incident, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bolangir double murder: Cops solve mystery, arrests four

118 kg ganja seized from two separate places in Malkangiri,…

Woman ‘killed’ by in-laws in Puri

1 of 1,836