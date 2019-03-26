College student drowns in pond while taking bath

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
College student
Representational Image
11

Puri: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old college student drowned while taking bath in a pond near Bali Harchandi temple under Brahmagiri police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rajendra Barik, who hailed from Station Colony in Puri, was a student of a college at Brahmagri.

Related Posts

Rs 2 lakh seized from car in poll-bound Bargarh

Keonjhar double murder case: Six get life term

Denied ticket, Congress G Udaygiri MLA files papers as…

According to sources, Rajendra along with his 20 friends had gone to the pond in the afternoon at around 2 pm to take bath. However, he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Though Rajendra’s friends rescued him and rushed to the Puri district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him as ‘brought dead’.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.