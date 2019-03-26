College student drowns in pond while taking bath

Puri: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old college student drowned while taking bath in a pond near Bali Harchandi temple under Brahmagiri police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rajendra Barik, who hailed from Station Colony in Puri, was a student of a college at Brahmagri.

According to sources, Rajendra along with his 20 friends had gone to the pond in the afternoon at around 2 pm to take bath. However, he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Though Rajendra’s friends rescued him and rushed to the Puri district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him as ‘brought dead’.