College student drowns in Brahmani river while taking bath

Rourkela: A Plus III final year student of Gandhi College here drowned while taking bath in River Brahmani near Deogaon on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Das (20), a native of Deogaon village under Raghunathpalli police limits in the steel city.

According to sources, Chandan along with his father had gone to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But he accidentally slipped into the deep water. Chandan’s father tried to save him, but in vain.

On being informed, Raghunathapalli police reached the spot and recovered the body.