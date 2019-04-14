College student drowns in Brahmani river while taking bath

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Brahmani river
Representative Image
19

Rourkela: A Plus III final year student of Gandhi College here drowned while taking bath in River Brahmani near Deogaon on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Das (20), a native of Deogaon village under Raghunathpalli police limits in the steel city.

Related Posts

Bike-van collision kills youth in Balasore 

Four women among 11 injured during group clash in Nuapada

Dacoity bid foiled in Ganjam; 3 held, four escape

According to sources, Chandan along with his father had gone to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But he accidentally slipped into the deep water. Chandan’s father tried to save him, but in vain.

On being informed, Raghunathapalli police reached the spot and recovered the body.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.