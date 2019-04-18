College official, student detained for possessing guns in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Police on Thursday detained an official of Jagatsinghpur college along with a student for possessing guns inside the college premises.

According to reports, the accused staff and student were found roaming with guns on their waists inside the college premises.

Acting on the allegation, police reached the spot and detained them as vote counting is scheduled to be held in the concerned college.

While an interrogation into the matter is underway, police have launched a probe to ascertain if there is involvement of any political group.