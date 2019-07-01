College girl’s abduction: Youth arrested, sent to judicial custody

Ganjam: Two months after a college girl student was allegedly abducted from a village in Digapahandi police limits here, the police on Monday arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Muna Sethi.

According to sources, the minor girl had gone to a market in Dengaosta village on April 25 evening and did not return home.

The family members of the girl had launched a frantic search, but could not trace her. Later, they lodged a complaint with Digapahandi police on April 28.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and nabbed the accused. After abducting the girl, he was staying with her in Tamil Nadu, the police said.

The medical examination of the accused and the victim was conducted. The accused was later produced before the district and sessions judge in Berhampur.

He was sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.