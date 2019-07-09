College girl student among two killed in road mishap

Deogarh: Two persons including a college girl student were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a speeding bus near Hradamunda area in Deogarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Santosh Pradhan and Simarekha Biswal of Baghiabandh village in the district. Simarekha was a Plus II student of Deogarh College.

According to sources, the duo was travelling to Deogarh when a bus en-route to Angul collided head-on with it near Hadamunda at around 7 am.

While Santosh died on the spot, Simarekha who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have seized the vehicles and initiated a probe into the matter, sources added.