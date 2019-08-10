College girl stripped naked by inebriated youths in Balasore, video made viral

Balasore: In a shameful incident in Balasore district, a college girl was thrashed, stripped and photographed by miscreants at Talasari Beach in Bhograi block in broad daylight.

According to sources, the contemptible act took place while the victim along with a boy classmate was roaming on the beach on a motorcycle. Suddenly, the students were intercepted by three bike-borne youths, who were in an inebriated state.

The situation worsened after the miscreants not only thrashed the duo but also physically assaulted the girl after stipping her off her clothes.

They also took pictures of the incident. Another video of the same incident emerged later. It is also alleged that the miscreants asked for heavy cash from the duo in order to let the girl go.

When the matter came to light, the villagers called up for an emergency meeting. Later, Mahamaya Self Help Group of the area lodged a complaint with Marine Police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, cops are currently probing the video footage that was made viral over social media platforms to identify the accused persons involved in the act.

The irate villagers have also demanded immediate arrest of the wrongdoers as it is the fourth such incident that came to the fore in the last two months. Besides, villagers have also demanded restrictions on driving vehicles near the beach and adequate security for tourists at the spot, sources said.

Such incidents not only question the safety of women in today’s world but also the efficiency of police and administration in curbing such anti-social activities.