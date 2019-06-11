College girl raped by cousin brother in Jajpur; accused arrested

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a girl student of a college was allegedly raped by his cousin brother at Gobindapur village under Jajapur police limits.

The incident came to light today after police arrested the accused, identified as Chandan Behera, following a complaint lodged by the victim and forwarded him to court.

According to the complaint of the minor girl, she used to go to sleep in her uncle’s house during night due to lack of enough rooms in her house.

As usual, she was asleep in her uncle’s house in the night when her cousin raped her. Later, he continued to rape her for several days by threatening her with dire consequences.

Unable to bear the trauma, the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant Sections of IPC and protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.