College girl ends life after being eve-teased by youth in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A girl student died on Friday by consuming poison after a youth allegedly passed lewd remarks and thrashed her at M Rampur bus terminal in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Pradhan of Alatara village of the district and a second-year graduate student of M Rampur government college.

According to souses, the incident took place at M Rampur bus terminal where Kavita was waiting for the bus after returning from college. A youth of Sergarh village reached the bus stop and passed lewd remarks at Kavita. After the girl objected him over such act, the youth thrashed her in full public view.

Following public shame, Kavita allegedly consumed poison at that place and fell unconscious. Locals rescued and rushed her to a nearby hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was initially shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and later referred to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir district.

However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital, in the wee hours of Friday.

On being intimated, police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. Police are yet to verify the reason behind the reported incident. Meanwhile, a manhunt is also underway to nab the accused youth who passed lewd remarks and thrashed the girl at M Rampur bus terminal.