Kendrapara: A college girl allegedly attempted to commit suicide after two obscene videos featuring her and a boy went viral on social media.

The victim belonging to Rajanagar area of Kendrapara district allegedly attempted to commit suicide after two obscene videos featuring her and a boy went viral on social media.

The girl was rescued and admitted to a hospital in Cuttack, where she is undergoing treatment.

However, no complaint has been registered regarding the incident.