College clerk in Rourkela suspended over casteist remarks

Rourkela: A clerk of Sarbati Devi Women’s College in Rourkela has been suspended on the charges of harassment along with the passing of casteist remarks.

The suspended clerk has been identified as Panucharan Paikray.

According to sources, a woman employee lodged a complaint with the police against three persons including the accused clerk, the principal and one lecturer of the college.

As per the complaint filed, the woman was allegedly harassed by the trio. Besides, the accused persons also passed casteist remarks on her frequently.

Unable to bear the same, the woman filed the complaint with both the cops and concerned college authorities.

Acting on the complaint, the college managing committee in a letter to the Odisha government urged for immediate transfer of the principal of the college. Besides this, the committee also suspended the clerk.

Meanwhile, a probe into the incident is underway, sources said.

