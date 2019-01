Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions continue to grip most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

Met office said Adampur was recorded as the coldest place in the two states at 1.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda, Halwara and Amritsar recorded minimum temperatures of 3.9 degrees Celsius each.

Reports said temperatures in Pathankot and Gurdaspur settled at 4 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The common capital of Haryana and Punjab recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.