Coffee, Craft and Conversations at Kala Bhoomi on Sept 25

Bhubaneswar: Kala Bhoomi- Odisha Crafts Museum as part of the Crafts Re-Imagined for Experience Absorption, Trial and Engagement -C.R.E.A.T.E. will hold a Lecture Series with Mr. William N. Bissell from 03:00 PM- 03:45 PM on September 25, 2019.

William Nanda Bissell took over as the Managing Director of Fabindia in 1999 and spearheaded the company’s retail growth and diversification of products. He is currently the Vice Chairman and a Director on the Board of the company. One of India’s most well-known chains, Fabindia is known for its contemporary range of craft-based products, sourced from over 55,000 craftspersons.

Bissell has authored the book “Making India Work” that takes a hard look at the issues facing India and the out of the box re-think necessary to catalyse change. As part of the lecture he will be addressing the question, “Can Odisha have an economy that celebrates traditional skills and knowledge systems, protects the environment, produces meaningful, high-income employment for million”.

The event includes a day of planned activities at the museum. A Crafts Bazaar bringing together artisans and consumers will be opened to visitors from 1 PM to 5 PM. The Handlooms Trail will be conducted from 2 PM – 3 PM, giving visitors a chance to experience handlooms through the 5 senses.

A coffee on the house is yet another attraction of the event!

As part of the Coffee, Craft and Conversations at Kala Bhoomi join us this Wednesday for some unique craft items at our Crafts Bazaar and enjoy a cup of coffee on the house!#CoffeeCraftConversation #KBLectureSeries #ChaloMuseum #WonderfulWednesday pic.twitter.com/Gx87CQav4v — OdishaCraftsMuseum-Kala Bhoomi (@kalabhoomibbsr) September 21, 2019

