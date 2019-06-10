Coconut Development Board invites entries for National Awards

New Delhi: The Coconut Development Board on Monday said that it has invited applications from farmers and others for National Awards under various categories.

The board has instituted the national level awards to recognize and promote excellence in coconut cultivation, innovative methods in coconut farming, product development, product improvement, quality improvement, product diversification and marketing, export and extension activities.

The Awards are given for Coconut Farmer, Coconut Processor, Research Worker, Master Craftsman Manufacturing Coconut Based Handicrafts, Exporter of Coconut Products, Extension Worker In the Field of Coconut Development, Palm Climber, (Traditional, Friend of Coconut Tree and Neera Technician), Best Coconut Producer’s Federation (CPF), Coconut Processing unit managed by women and the for the Best Demonstration cum Seed Production Farm of the Board.

There are 23 awards under various subcategories. The application for the Best coconut farmer awards has to be submitted to the Directors of Agriculture/Horticulture of the concerned state.

The last date for receiving applications for the farmer category is July 15 and June 30 for all other categories.