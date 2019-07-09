Coconut Development Board extends its National Awards entry deadline to July 30

New Delhi: Coconut Development Board has extended the last date of submission of applications for its National Awards to July 30, 2019. Board had invited applications/ nominations for awards under various categories.

The Awards are given for Coconut Farmer, Coconut Processor, Research Worker, Master Craftsman Manufacturing Coconut Based Handicrafts, Exporter of Coconut Products, Extension Worker in the Field of Coconut Development, Palm Climber, (Traditional, Friend of Coconut Tree and Neera Technician), Best Coconut Producer’s Federation (CPF), Coconut Processing unit managed by women and for the Best Demonstration cum Seed Production Farm of the Board. There are 23 awards under various categories.

The nominations/applications for the Best coconut farmer awards have to be submitted to the Directors of Agriculture/Horticulture of the concerned state.

Entries for all other categories can be sent directly to the Chairman, Coconut Development Board, Kochi-11 on or before 30th July 2019.

The details and application form of the award is available at the offices of the Board and also website www.coconutboard.nic.in

