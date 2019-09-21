Coast Guard seizes 1,160 kg banned drugs from Myanmarese vessel

Port Blair: The Coast Guard has apprehended Myanmarese vessel near Port Blair and seized 1,160 kg of banned drugs, officials said.

The reports said six crew members were onboard the vessel, which was escorted to Port Blair and handed over to the police for investigation. The incident took place on Thursday.

The Coast Guard Spokesperson DIG Vijay Kumar said 1,160 kg of banned drugs were reportedly being supplied to South-East Asian country.

The entire operation was conducted after a Dornier surveillance plane of the Coast Guard detected the vessel and informed the control centre.

Last year, the Coast Guard had stopped two dingies with 24 people on board fishing illegally in Indian waters.